Charleston marks end of 2019 with GoodNight

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Before 2020 began, Charleston and Kanawha County residents enjoyed a night of entertainment and musical performances during GoodNight.

People went to various events around the city to celebrate the musical groups that call West Virginia home. Six places, from churches to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center’s Little Theater, offered acts for free.

Among the groups to perform was WomanSong, a vocal ensemble that sang pieces from various decades. The group performed at Christ Church United Methodist.

Julie Adams, who has been with the group for 15 years, said it is special to be able to mark the end of the year with others.

“It always feels good,” she said. “GoodNight is something that’s nice for everybody. You can bring your mom, you can bring your grandma, you can bring your kids, you can come by yourself.”

The musical acts varied, from tributes to artists like David Bowie and Josh Groban to an embracement of bluegrass.

“Some will be to your taste and some will not, but you can just try something. If you don’t like it, you can sneak out,” she said.

“It’s not about partying and it’s not about seeing how much you can drink. It’s about just being together and welcoming in a new year hoping for the best.”

Other performances include the River City Youth Ballet Ensemble and the Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus.