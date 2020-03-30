Charleston man wanted in weekend shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man is wanted for a shooting over the weekend that left a woman in stable condition.

Charleston Police said James Mario Isabell, 47, is wanted for allegedly shooting Misty Fairchild, 23, of Charleston in the 1700 block of 7th Ave late Saturday night in Charleston.

Police officers responded to CAMC General Division Emergency Room regarding a gunshot victim who arrived by personal vehicle. The victim, identified as Fairchild had multiple gunshot wounds.

According to officers, Fairchild had been dropped off in the area and was going to meet Isabell to purchase narcotics. That’s when Fairchild was shot several times and returned to her friend’s vehicle and rushed to the hospital.

She is currently listed in stable condition.

A warrant for Malicious Wounding has been obtained for Isabell.

If anyone has any information on Isabell’s whereabouts please contact 911 or the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480.