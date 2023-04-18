Charleston man wanted in Huntington murder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a Charleston man in connection with a shooting death that happened last November in Huntington.

The Marshals Service’s CUFFED Task Force announced Tuesday it has a warrant for the arrest of Matthew Jaquez “Doobie Daughtery” Daughtery, 24, for murder in the Nov. 30, 2022 death of Christopher Johnson, 40, of Huntington.

His body was found in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Daughtery is one of four men charged with murder. The other three, Malik Hawk, Lawrence Foye and Demarquis Patterson, were arrested in late January.

The Marshal Service said Daughtery is on the run.

“Since their arrests, Daughtery has been evading apprehension from law enforcement. Daughtery is aware he wanted and is currently evading apprehension. Daughtery is considered armed and dangerous,” according to a Tuesday news release.

Those with information on the case are asked to contact authorities by calling the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-WANTED-2 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at 304-347-5136. Tips can also be emailed to the CUFFED Task Force Tip Hotline at [email protected] All tips are kept confidential.

The Marshal Service is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to Daughtery’s arrest.