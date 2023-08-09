Charleston man wanted in connection with Huntington murder now in custody

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man wanted in connection with a November 2022 murder in Huntington is now in custody.

The U.S. Marshal Service said Matthew Jaquez Daughtery, aka Doobie, 24, of Charleston, was taken into custody in Baltimore, Maryland Wednesday morning.

“We finally narrowed it down that he was in the Baltimore area,” Deputy U.S. Marshal for Southern West Virginia Mark Waggamon told MetroNews. “The Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, we got in touch with them, and they were able to apprehend him.”

Daughtery was arrested without incident and is now awaiting extradition.

Daughtery is one of four men charged in the Nov. 30, 2022, shooting death of Christopher Johnson, 40, of Huntington, Huntington police arrested Malik Hawk, Lawrence Foye and Demarquis Patterson on Jan. 27 but Daughtery got away.

“He had a little bit of street experience on how to evade apprehension,” Waggamon said. “I will say we’ve been during this since 1789 and every day we get better at our jobs. You can run from us all you want but we’re eventually going to find you.”

Waggamon said apprehending Daughtery remained a top priority. He said the Huntington Police Department and West Virginia Fusion Center played a key role in the investigation.

“Anytime we’re going after somebody and they have a serious charge like murder we put it at the top of our priority list and do everything we can to apprehend them, as quickly as safely as possible,” he said.

A $10,000 reward was being offered in connection with information leading to the arrest.

In reference to the reward, Waggamon said, “This fugitive was found by several experienced law enforcement officers, working long hours, and doing good, old fashion, police work”