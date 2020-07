CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man is wanted following a shooting Sunday evening on 7th Avenue.

The Charleston Police Department said Monday 31-year-old Joshua Burdette allegedly shot Lewis Myers, 36, in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue around 8 p.m.

Officers said the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation. Myers, who was shot in the neck and leg, is in stable condition.

Burdette is wanted for malicious wounding.