Charleston man sentenced to jail in connection with incident involving police officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been sentenced to jail in connection with an April 2021 incident where he lunged at police officers with a knife and was then shot.

Denaul Dickerson, 34, was sentenced in Kanawha County court Tuesday. He previously pleaded guilty to a felony charge of breaking and entering and two misdemeanors of brandishing and assault of a law officer.

Dickerson was sentenced to up to 10 years for the felony charge and one year for each misdemeanor.

Officers shot Dickerson twice on April 30, 2021, after responding to a call about a man causing a disturbance near Washington Street West and Greendale Drive in Charleston.

On April 25, Dickerson pleaded guilty to the three charges on a virtual hearing before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango.

Dickerson has been in jail since he was released from the hospital in May 2021. He was hospitalized for a week.

Police officers did not face charges for their actions. CPD said a Taser was used after Dickerson lunged at officers but was not effective due to it hitting his backpack. Officers fired off five shots while hitting Dickerson twice.

Dickerson’s sentences will run consecutively.