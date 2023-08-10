Charleston man sentenced to federal probation for defrauding PPP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston who admitted to defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was sentenced to three years of federal probation Wednesday.

Aalik Wilsher, 26, was also ordered to pay $20,459.33 in restitution for receipt of stolen money. Wilsher admitted to a scheme to defraud the PPP out of that amount in COVID-19 relief loans.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Wilsher applied for a PPP loan for his purported business, “Aalik Wilsher,” on April 14, 2021. He admitted to falsely certifying that the business was established in 2019 and became operational on February 15, 2020. He further admitted to submitting a false IRS Form 1040, Schedule C, stating that the business earned $97,587 in gross income in 2019.

On April 30, 2021, Wilsher’s fraudulent PPP loan application was approved. $20,330 was electronically deposited from a financial institution in Florida to Wilsher’s bank account in Charleston, West Virginia.

The Small Business Administration forgave Wilsher’s fraudulent PPP loan on December 13, 2021 after he applied to have the PPP loan and $129.33 in accrued interest forgiven. Wilsher admitted to not spending the loan on business-related expenses.

United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson commended the investigative work of the West Virginia State Police-Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) and the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office (WVSAO) Public Integrity and Fraud Unit (PIFU).