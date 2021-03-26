Charleston man sentenced in Beckley murder

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Charleston man who killed another man in a Beckley parking lot last year was sentenced to decades in prison Friday.

Raleigh County Circuit Judge Robert Burnside sentenced Tremaine Lamar Jackson, 28, after a jury found him guilty on March 5 on charges including first degree murder with mercy, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and and two charges of using a firearm during a crime.

Jackson shot and killed Troy Lee Williams in the parking lot of Pet Supplies Plus in Beckley last May during a $6,000 drug deal.

Judge Burnside ran all of the prison time associated with the conviction consecutive along with adding the prison term Jackson received when he pleaded guilty in 2017 to voluntary manslaughter in a 2015 Kanawha County shooting death.

Raleigh County Assistant Prosecutor Brian Parsons told MetroNews Friday Jackson now faces more than 45 years in prison.

Parsons said Jackson has a history of violence which figured into the sentence.

“He had this man down on the ground, unarmed, shot him in a defenseless posture. It was callous and cruel,” Parsons said.

Jackson showed no remorse during the trial and that continued Friday, Parsons said.

“There was none, zero,” Parsons said.

Jackson was on probation for the Kanawha County killing when he and three women traveled to Beckley to sell what they said was crystal meth to Williams. The price was $6,000. Parsons said Williams wanted to examine the meth and realized it was rock salt. The shooting took place a few moments later. Parsons said Jackson then took the money from a dying Williams.

Parsons said Jackson had no regard for life.

“There’s just a cruelty to it, pretty shocking,” he said.

Jackson shot and killed Jackson County resident Bryan Rogers outside a convenience store on Charleston’s West Side in 2015. He cut the plea deal with prosecutors after two trials ended in separate mistrials.