Charleston man sentenced for West Side shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday for a fatal shooting on Charleston’s West Side.

Christopher Neil Smith previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a handgun and attempted murder with a handgun.

Smith faced charges for a July 2021 incident, in which 35-year-old Amanda Dawn Burdette died and Jay Jerome Henry Jr., 30, received multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities found Henry outside of a Stockton Street home with wounds to his elbow, shoulder and head. He told authorities Smith shot him. According to a criminal complaint, Smith accused Burdette and Henry of stealing his wife’s Jordan shoes before Smith fired multiple shots at the victims.

Smith and Henry knew each other before the shooting; Henry had often bought drugs from Smith. Authorities found Smith in Clendenin following an all-night search.