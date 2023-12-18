Charleston man sentenced for selling meth

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man will serve 11 years in prison for distribution of methamphetamine.

Jonathon Dewayne Eads, 37, was sentenced Monday. His prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Court documents and statements show that Eads sold approximately 227 grams of methamphetamine for $1,500 to a confidential informant at a residence on Garrison Avenue in Charleston on October 7, 2022. Eads and his co-defendant also sold quantities of methamphetamine on two previous dates to a confidential informant in Charleston which totaled approximately 392 grams on June 14, 2022 and August 21, 2022.

Eads has a long criminal history that dates back to 2007. In Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Eads was convicted of conspiracy and operating a clandestine drug lab on January 24, 2007, possession of a controlled substance on March 31, 2011, and possession of a controlled substance on April 4, 2013. In Kanawha County Circuit Court, Eads was convicted of fleeing on April 22, 2015, and two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and one count of person prohibited from possessing firearms on June 3, 2019.

United States Attorney Will Thompson announced the sentencing and also commended the investigative work of the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) and the FBI.