Charleston man sentenced for February 2020 drive-by shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison related to a February 2020 shooting on the city’s West Side.

Ronald Edward Tinsley, 49, fled Charleston police officers in a vehicle before crashing into a building in the 1200 block of 6th Street. As Tinsley left the car, he kicked a semi-automatic pistol under the vehicle. Authorities said Tinsley knew the firearm had been stolen.

According to officers, Tinsley had been involved in a drive-by shooting the night before the pursuit, in which he was the driver.

Tinsley pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm related to the incident.

He has a criminal history including controlled substance distribution, burglary and malicious assault.