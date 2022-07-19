Charleston man sentenced for fatal July 2021 shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man was sentenced Tuesday for the July 2021 shooting death of a woman on Stockton Street.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Carrie Webster sentenced Christopher Neil Smith to 25 years behind bars for the second-degree murder of Amanda Dawn Burdette, 35. Burdette was killed on July 26 after being shot multiple times, police said. Smith previously pled guilty in May.

Authorities arrived on the scene to locate a first victim, Jay Jerome Henry Jr., of Charleston, on the sidewalk in front of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Upon further search of the area, officers located Burdette inside an enclosed porch at the rear of the residence. Both victims were transported to a local hospital where Henry Jr. survived and Burdette was pronounced dead.

Webster sentenced Smith to another 3-15 year sentence which was imposed in connection with the guilty plea of attempted murder. Both counts will run concurrently, Webster said.

“Christopher Neil Smith took her life. He needs life without mercy, not 25 years. He does not deserve anything in prison. He needs to suffer just like he made my sister,” Raina Burdette, the sister of Amanda Burdette told the courtroom on Tuesday.

In further investigation of the incident, the Charleston Police Department said both victims were sitting in the enclosed porch when Smith approached them. The victims and suspect got into an altercation over alleged stolen shoes. Smith then pulled out a firearm and shot both victims. Smith then fled the scene on foot, CPD said.

Smith was taken into custody a day after the shooting in Clendenin.