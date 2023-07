CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man faces sentencing in August after pleaded guilty Thursday to burglary.

Earl T. Newhouse fled into a house on Zabel Drive in North Charleston back in May when he was trying to get away from police. He hid in the home’s bathroom and asked the homeowner for a cell phone.

Newhouse pleaded guilty Thursdsay through a prosecutor’s information.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango has scheduled sentencing for Aug. 28.