Charleston man killed in Saturday crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man was killed in a two-car crash Saturday afternoon in Charleston.

According to Charleston police, Stanley Burkes, 63, of Charleston, was driving east on Kanawha Boulevard near the area of the Moose Lodge at 4:52 p.m. when he turned left on East Point Drive into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Burkes died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle suffered minor injuries. A passenger in that vehicle was uninjured.

The investigation into the crash continues.