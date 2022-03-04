Charleston man killed in Morgantown shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Charleston man is dead and a woman from Beckley is in custody following a shooting in Morgantown Thursday.

Police Chief Eric Powell said officers were called to 18 Van Gilder Street just after 5 p.m.

“It came out initially as a domestic dispute, I believe,” Powell said. “Our officers arrived and observed an individual was a victim of a gunshot wound.”

The victim, Matthew Vaughn, 32, of Charleston, was shot in the upper torso allegedly by Tracey Hamby, 47, of Beckley.

“They treated the victim at the scene, but they were unsuccessful and he passed away,” Powell said.

Powell said evidence was collected at the scene and there was no evidence of drug use.

“The suspect was questioned and ultimately charged with second degree murder,” Powell said.

Hamby has been arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court and is being held without bail in the North Central Regional Jail.

According to Powell, detectives continue interviews with witnesses and encourages anyone who may have seen something to call 304-284-7520.

“I’d encourage them to contact the Detective Division of the Morgantown Police Department and they can talk to just about anybody there,” Powell said.