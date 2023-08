MILTON, W.Va. — Police say a Charleston man was killed in a crash on I-64 that happened Thursday morning in Cabell County.

William Layne III, 40, was in a U-Haul box truck that crashed into the back of a stopped tractor trailer on I-64 east.

The collision happened at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the tractor trailer was having a mechanical problem.