CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man is in stable condition following a shooting Friday on the city’s West Side.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the incident happened in the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue around 10:20 a.m.

Ronald Sayles, 43, and two other people were standing on a sidewalk when people in a black sedan fired shots at Sayles.

Sayles was struck in the foot. Police said he arrived at Charleston General ER in a personal vehicle.