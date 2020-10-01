Charleston man in critical condition following West Side shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One man is in critical condition following in a West Side shooting early Thursday morning.

According to Charleston Police, Tevin Breckinridge, 21 of Charleston, was found by officers shot in the leg near the 1000 block of Grant Street around 3:00 a.m. in Charleston.

Officers and investigators attempted to speak with the victim, however, he was not forthcoming and was very uncooperative, police said.

CPD said upon further investigation the victim was a passenger in a black sedan parked in the area. The victim exited the vehicle to engage in conversation with unknown suspects. At that time, shots were fired and the victim was struck in the leg.

Breckinridge was transported to a local hospital and is critical condition as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.