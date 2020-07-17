Charleston man in critical condition following shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday.

According to the Charleston Police Department, 26-year-old Blake Thompson arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm.

Investigators learned of Thompson was involved in a drug deal near the intersection of Hunt Avenue and 6th Street. Two Black men shot Thompson following an argument.

The suspects fled the scene. One of the suspects, 23-year-old Shaiheed Moore, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop in Dunbar. He is charged with obstructing an officer.

An investigation into the shooting continues.