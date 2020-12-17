Charleston man in critical condition following 7-Eleven shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man is in critical condition after being shot near the 7-Eleven on the East End Wednesday evening.

Charleston Police Department released information that stated Andre Joyner, 45, was shot in the back around 9:25 p.m. at the 7-Eleven, 1626 Washington Street East

Upon arrival, officers learned the victim was transported to a local hospital by personal vehicle.

The police department said upon further investigation, it was learned an argument ensued between multiple people on the northwest corner of the parking lot. During the argument, an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds, striking the victim once in the back.

If anyone has any information please contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.