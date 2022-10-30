Charleston man hospitalized following apartment complex shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man is recovering from injuries after being shot Friday night.

Michael Cox, 20, was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting outside the Hillcrest Drive Apartment complex around 11:55 p.m. Friday, according to Charleston Police.

Cox was transported by a personal vehicle to the hospital. He’s currently in stable condition.

Police said Cox was interviewed but did not cooperate with law enforcement.

No word on a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.