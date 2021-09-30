Charleston man given maximum sentence for 2020 fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County judge handed down the max sentence for a Charleston man that authorities said shot and killed another man on the city’s West Side in August 2020.

Clarence Haley Jr., who was arrested six months after the incident, was sentenced by Judge Tera Salango Wednesday to 15 years in prison following a plea agreement.

Clarence Haley Jr.

Haley was taken into custody at a Charleston-area hotel on Feb. 3 of this year. He was wanted for the death of Ronell Huff, 43 of Charleston.

On Aug. 26, 2020, police were called to a residence on 7th Avenue in Charleston around 1 a.m. Officers found Huff with a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died at a local hospital.

“I’m left with the fact that you took another man’s life. and after that, you were on the run for six months. When you were finally apprehended, you were caught with a gun and with drugs,” Salango said before the sentencing.

Investigators said at the time Huff and Haley had gotten into an argument and Haley pulled a handgun and shot Huff.

Haley apologized to Huff’s family during the virtual sentencing. He was present from the South Central Regional Jail, where he will receive credit for the 239 days he’s already served.

“I never did this out of knowledge. However they painted a picture of me, it was never like that. I want to send my condolences and hopefully this sends you closure. I accept my responsibility for what I did,” Haley said.

Ronell Huff Sr., the victim’s father, gave an impact statement following Haley’s statements. The victim’s sister, Yolanda Huff also spoke.

“Apology accepted but it does not bring my son back to me. I try my best not to hold grudges in my heart but responsibility for your actions is not an excuse,” Ronell Huff Sr. said.

“I just don’t understand how anyone, anymore could just take a life like it means nothing. The stuff my daughter is going through, his aunties. I’m just asking for justice.”