CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man is getting 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the deadly shooting of a woman on the city’s West Side earlier this year.

Peris Fallins pleaded guilty to second degree murder. He was sentenced Thursday for the shooting death of 40-year-old Julia Wickline.

Wickline was shot and killed February 19 while sitting on the front porch of a home on Grant Street.