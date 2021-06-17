Charleston man facing murder charges in Ohio

POMEROY, Ohio — A Meigs County, Ohio grand jury has indicted a Charleston man in connection with the murder of former Wahama High School football star Kane Roush.

Jaquan Hall

Authorities announced Thursday the grand jury had indicted Jaquan Hall, 21, on four criminal counts including murder in connection with the April 4 shooting in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Roush, 25, was shot multiple times in the early morning hours of Easter morning. According to investigators, he managed to crawl to another nearby apartment building from his home to get somebody to call for help. Deputies arrived to find him on the ground and still alive. He was able to communicate with Meigs County deputies when they arrived.

“We weren’t just standing over top of him, I don’t want people to think we were doing that, but there were opportunities to talk to him and he spoke to us and that’s kind of crucial to what we’re working on,” Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood previously told MetroNews.

Kane Roush was all-state in 2012. Michele Neff/Action Images

Roush died a shot time later after being transported to a nearby hospital

In a Thursday news release, Wood said hundreds of hours had been put into the investigation.

“It took time to process all the digital and forensic evidence in this case, but I am glad law enforcement efforts have led to this indictment,” Wood said.

Meigs County Prosecutor James Stanley said the indictment was the first step in getting justice for Roush and his family.

Hall was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, complicity and conspiracy.

Roush was first team all-state when he played football at Wahama. He led the White Falcons to the 2012 Class A championship. He then played for the University of Charleston.