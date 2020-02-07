Charleston man facing multiple charges after traffic stop

MALDEN, W.Va. — A Charleston man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop early Friday morning where he allegedly attempted to flee.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said Mark Artez Johnson, Jr., 29, was stopped by Corporal J. L. Lester in the Malden area after midnight a vehicle stopped in a lane of traffic, then coasted backward before stopping again.

After failing sobriety tests, authorities said Johnson attempted to flee on foot after being placed into handcuffs. After a short flee, Johnson was placed in the cruiser where he allegedly attempted to kick out windows.

KCSO said that Johnson spit on, threatened, and cursed officers during his arrest.

During a search of the vehicle, the KCSO found a loaded, .45 caliber pistol was located in the glove box. According to a news release, Johnson is a three-time convicted felon, including two malicious assault/wounding convictions, all of which prohibit him from possessing firearms.

He is being charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, fleeing on foot, and driving under the influence.

Williams is currently at the South Central Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.