Charleston man faces up to 40 years for West Side murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man has entered a guilty plea for shooting and killing a woman while she was sitting on the front porch of a home on Charleston’s West Side earlier this year.

Peris Fallins, 36, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Julia Wickline, 40, also of Charleston. Wickline was shot and killed on February 19 while sitting on the porch of a Grant Street home.

Fallins plead guilty to the lesser murder charge, which prosecutors then agreed to drop three other counts of the indictment in the plea deal.

Investigators said through surveillance video and interviews, they were able to identify Fallins as the suspect.

Fallins is scheduled to sentenced October 12. He faces between 10-40 years in prison.