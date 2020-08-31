Charleston man enters guilty plea for July 2019 fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man on Monday entered a guilty plea related to a July 2019 shooting death.

Braheem Jamal Griffin pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of 19-year-old Trequan Gibson. Griffin faces a sentence between 10 and 40 years, but prosecutors are asking for the court to accept a binding term of 25 years in prison.

Griffin admitted to shooting Gibson on Second Avenue on the city’s West Side. U.S. Marshals in November 2019 arrested Griffin in Philadelphia.

Grifin’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19.