Charleston man drowns in Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, W.Va. A man drowned in the Kanawha River Friday night after falling from a boat.

Charleston police said Richard Kosior, 63, of Charleston, fell into the river while trying to cross to a boat that was docked near Hadaad Riverfront Park.

The call came in to Kanawha County Metro 911 at 10:13 p.m.

It took divers with the Charleston Fire Department about 10 minutes to pull Kosior’s body to the boat dock. Firefighters performed CPR.

No foul play is expected. Kosior’s body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.