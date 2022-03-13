Charleston man dead following shooting; two suspects charged

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man is dead and two people are being charged with murder following a morning shooting Sunday in the city.

According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), officers responded at approximately 6:15 am to a shooting in the 1800 block of Bigley Ave.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Keyshawnta St. John, 21 of Charleston, inside a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene and provided lifesaving measures but was unsuccessful. St. John was pronounced dead at the scene.

CPD said in a statement that it was discovered there was some type of disturbance at the residence where multiple shots were fired at the victim.

The two suspects, Mikeo Wooton, 20 of Dunbar, and Davone Lee Foote Jr., 20 of Washington D.C., fled the house on foot. They were both detained a short distance away from the scene.

Wooton and Foote Jr. are both being charged with 1st Degree Murder. They were booked at CPD Sunday morning.