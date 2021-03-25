Charleston man convicted of May 2020 murder to be sentenced Friday

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Charleston man convicted of first-degree murder is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning.

A Raleigh County jury earlier this month found 28-year-old Tremaine Lamar Jackson guilty for the May 2020 death of Troy Lee Williams.

Jackson shot Williams in the parking lot of Pet Supplies Plus in Beckley. Evidence showed the two men were planning a drug transaction ahead of the murder.

Jackson testified he did not know Williams, but other testimony indicated the men had previously been in jail together.

Jackson previously pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge related to the 2015 death of Bryan Rogers outside of a convenience store on Charleston’s West Side. Two related trials ended in mistrials.