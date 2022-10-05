Charleston man convicted in Ohio murder

POMEROY, Ohio — A Meigs County, Ohio jury has convicted a Charleston man in connection with an April 2021 murder in Pomeroy, Ohio.

The 12-member panel found Jaquan Hall, 22, guilty in the shooting death of Kane Roush.

Roush, 25, was an all-state football player at Wahama High school and then later played at University of Charleston.

Roush was found shot on Easter morning 2021 near a Pomeroy apartment building.

Hall was convicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, conspiracy and complicity. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 14.

Two other men, Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston and Richard Walker, 21, of Charleston, were indicted previously on six counts related to Roush’s death.

Walker pleaded guilty on Sept. 9 to conspiracy and burglary with sentencing scheduled for a later date. Charges are remaining against Nelson.

Hall’s trial stretched over two weeks. The judge denied a mistrial request from Hall’s defense team.

Hall was arrested in West Virginia in July 2021. He later waived extradition.