Charleston man conspired to distribute meth

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A week after the largest methamphetamine bust in the state, a Charleston man plead guilty Thursday to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.

Jasper Wemh, 38, of Charleston, admitted to having a role in a drug trafficking group operating in the Charleston area. According to court documents, Wemh said he conspired with several other people to distribute the drugs.

Wemh also admitted to obtaining several pounds of methamphetamine from his supplier back on December 3, 2022. Wehms’ supplier made $250,000 over several months from his distributions to customers in and around Charleston, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District.

Wemh is one of 30 individuals indicted from the ‘Operation Smoke and Mirrors’ operation last week, resulting in the massive meth seizure last week. Local, state, and federal law enforcement seized over 200 pounds of methamphetamine, 28 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 18 firearms and $747,000 in cash.

Wemh’s sentence is planned for July 20. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $10 million fine.