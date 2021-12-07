Charleston man charged with attempted malicious assault of an officer to receive competency exam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The man who allegedly lunged at Charleston police officers while holding a knife before being shot by them appeared in front of a judge Monday.

Denaul Dickerson, 34, of Charleston is accused of attempted unlawful assault after he lunged at police officers holding a knife during an April 30 incident. Police responded to a scene near Washington Street West and Greendale Derive after calls of a person making threats to someone.

Officers shot Dickerson twice, and he was hospitalized for a week. Police officers did not face charges for their actions. Dickerson is charged with attempted malicious assault of an officer.

Dickerson has been in the South Central Regional Jail on a $50,500 cash-only bond since his release from the hospital.

His case was originally set for trial on Monday but his attorney Rico Moore asked Judge Tera Salango to move the case to the next term of court before asking also for a competency evaluation.

Salango set a new hearing date for Feb. 28 at 9 a.m.