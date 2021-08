CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man charged with two murders has been extradited to West Virginia.

Dekotis Thomas, 19, is accused of killing 28-year-old Antwan Curnell in 2019 and 18-year-old K.J. Taylor on April 7.

Authorities arrested Thomas on July 8 in Akron, Ohio after a two-hour stand-off.

The Charleston Police Department booked Thomas on Wednesday and transported him to the South Central Regional Jail.