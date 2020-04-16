Charleston man charged after allegedly stabbing brother

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man faces a malicious wounding charge following an altercation with his brother at a Washington Street East apartment complex.

According to the Charleston Police Department, 35-year-old Nathaniel Darby got into a verbal argument with his brother, 33-year-old Dustin, inside a Washington Arbors apartment on Thursday.

Nathaniel Darby allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest and back. Dustin Darby was transported to Charleston Area Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Nathaniel Darby was transported to South Central Regional Jail.