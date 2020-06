CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man is in police custody three months after allegedly fleeing from a vehicle wreck.

Che Lark, 44, was arrested in Chillicothe, Ohio on Thursday. Lark faces charges of fleeing in a vehicle causing death and possession with intent of a controlled substance.

The charges are connected to a March 6 incident in which Heather Ross died.

Lark is currently at the Ross County Jail.