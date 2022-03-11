Charleston man arrested following pursuit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man faces multiple charges after a pursuit from police officers Thursday.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers pulled over a silver Toyota Corolla near MacCorkle and Chesterfield avenues. Detectives asked the driver — 33-year-old Jerome Thomas Pryor — to step out of the car. Pryor attempted to flee the scene, in which he turned his vehicle toward an officer and attempted to strike them with the vehicle.

The detective jumped away from the car.

Charleston police officers and members of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office pursued Pryor before the pursuit stopped around West Washington and Rebecca streets. Officers took Pryor into custody.

Pryor has been charged with malicious assault on a police officer, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and fleeing with reckless indifference.