Charleston man arrested following early morning pursuit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A Charleston man is behind bars following an early morning pursuit Friday in Kanawha County.

Derek Scott Rankin, 32, was spotted driving a black Honda Civic with a stolen license plate. He allegedly fled a Kanawha County Sheriff deputy on Sissonville Drive before entering Interstate 77 south toward Charleston. According to authorities, the driver entered downtown Charleston, running over several signs before stopping at the Renaissance Apartments complex.

The driver fled on foot to the back door of the building. Deputy J.L. Miller and his K9 partner Max followed Rankin, arresting him trying to enter an apartment.

Rankin had an active capias warrant in Kanawha County related to charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit card. He was also driving with a revoked license.

He was arrested for fleeing with reckless indifference and possessing a stolen vehicle. Sheriff’s deputies said a blood sample was taken to determine if Rankin was driving under the influence.

Rankin is awaiting arraignment at South Central Regional Jail.