Charleston man arrested during burglary attempt

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested a Charleston man after he allegedly attempted to break into a Newhouse Drive residence.

According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowner captured a man moving around his house. When the homeowner arrived, he noticed the person had broken a locked porch door and was attempting to enter the residence from the porch.

The homeowner held the man, 48-year-old Henry Stuck, at gunpoint and called 911.

Sherrif’s deputies reported Stuck possessed gloves, a knife and a pair of pliers at the time of his arrest.

Stuck faces a felony charge of burglary.