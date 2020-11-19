Charleston man arrested after threatening Justice, staff online

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man is in custody after allegedly making a terroristic threat to Gov. Jim Justice and his staff.

The West Virginia State Police on Wednesday launched an investigation after the threats were posted on social media. Authorities arrested Stephen Long on Thursday.

“The West Virginia State Police maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding terroristic threats,” the law enforcement agency stated in a release.

The West Virginia State Police did not provide details about what Long allegedly said online. Long’s bail was set at $10,000.