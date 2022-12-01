Charleston man arrested after Nicholas County incident

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence.

Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.

Eads was traveling north in the southbound lanes. No one was hurt.

Nicholas County deputies charged Eads with one felony count of driving revoked for DUI third offense, one felony count of fleeing while DUI and one misdemeanor count of DUI second offense.

Eads is being held in the Central Regional Jail.