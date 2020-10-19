Charleston man arrested after allegedly taking packages

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police on Monday arrested a man who allegedly stole several packages from an East End home.

Officers arrested 46-year-old James E. Baldwin, of Charleston, for taking packages from a residence in the 1500 block of Quarrier Street.

Police responded to the home at 2:15 p.m. and learned someone took several Amazons packages from the home. The suspect was captured on video surveillance, in which the officers identified the person as a white male with gray hair. The man was wearing blue jeans and a gray Hard Rock Cafe t-shirt.

Officers found someone matching the description — Baldwin — behind the Par Mar store in the 1500 block of Washington Street East.

Baldwin faces a charge of petit larceny. Officers returned the packages to the victim.