Charleston man arrested after allegedly taking ambulance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of stealing a Charleston Fire Department ambulance and smashing the windshield of a police vehicle.

According to officers, Christopher Allen Wehrle, 29, of Charleston took the vehicle from Charleston Area Medical Center General hospital around 11 p.m. on Monday. The ambulance was located outside of the hospital’s Washington Street East entrance.

No patients were inside the ambulance at the time.

Wehrle allegedly drove the vehicle down Washington Street East before jumping out of the ambulance near the Greyhound bus station. Authorities later found Wehrle on Leon Sullivan Way.

Wehrle has been charged with grand larceny auto and destruction of property. He is currently being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.