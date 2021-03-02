Charleston man accused of fatally shooting brother

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man is in jail after allegedly shooting and killing his brother Monday night in the Sissonville area.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office said Holdon Michael Burdette, 23, of Charleston is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Joshua Burdette, 31 of Charleston.

Holdon Michael Burdette

According to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Kanawha County deputies responded to the incident just before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Whitetail Lane.

Deputies say Joshua’s father found him with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The father further told Metro 911 that Joshua and Holdon had been fighting before the shooting happened. The criminal complaint stated that the father informed officers Holdon had recently been treated for mental health concerns

According to the complaint, deputies found no evidence of anyone else besides Holdon and Joshua being at the home at the time of the incident.

Holdon is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail without bond.