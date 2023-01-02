Charleston Main Streets executive director says 2023 goals include helping small businesses thrive

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –– Charleston Main Streets is getting ready to launch a grant program meant to help small businesses spruce up their storefronts.

Executive Director Ric Cavender says their Facade Grant Program is one of the many goals they have for 2023.

“We receive funding through a couple of different sources to reactivate that program, so we’ll actually be able to get grants to our small businesses to help spruce up their storefronts whether that’s repointing brick or new doors, new windows, new signage or new public art on the building,” Cavender said during a recent appearance on “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS.

The application deadline for that program runs through March 31.

Cavender said their goal is to look at what areas need the most assistance.

“How can we with our resources and our services best assist these businesses thus assisting the districts themselves?” he asked.

Cavender said business owners are being really intentional about where they locate and that the city can expect to see more of that this year.

One example he mentioned is the transformation of Brawley Walkway and the Summers Street area.

“I really think that through programs that have been implemented like that in public space enhancement projects, you’re going to see more folks wanting to put their business there,” he said.