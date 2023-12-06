Charleston lights the state Christmas tree on Joyful Night

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It got more wet as the night went on but seeing the Christmas tree light up at the State Capitol Building Tuesday night was worth the wait for many.

Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice joined hundreds of Kanawha County residents for the lighting of the state Christmas tree during the annual Joyful Night celebration.

This years tree is a 50-foot Balsam Fir, hailing from the Kumbrabow State Forest located in Randolph County. Gov. Justice said he was excited to bring a much larger tree to the state capital this year as he hand selected the towering tree himself.

“Instead of having a 12 to 15 foot tree out there, I thought we needed a gigantic tree and we selected a tree that is beautiful beyond belief,” Justice said.

A little bit of rain didn’t prevent everyone from heading home early before the tree was brought to life with the colorful lights that drape it. Janice Miller, a resident on the East End, said she had seen crews decorating the tree for a few days and waited for Tuesday to see the finished the project.

“I wanted to see the lights and get excited a little bit more for Christmas,” she said.

Miller was glad she came out to the Capitol Building to see the tree, despite the rain and colder temperatures.

Supplying the Christmas music Tuesday night on the capitol steps was the Philip Barbour High School Band and the Capital High School Show Choir and Barboursville Elementary Choir. Each group performed multiple hits of the Christmas season.

Throughout the Capitol grounds, visitors could also look at trees that are decorated to honor Gold Star Mothers, along with members of the Armed Forces and first responders.

The governor called this time a year a true blessing. He wished everyone at the Joyful Night a Merry Christmas.

“All of you, have the merriest of all Christmases,” he said.