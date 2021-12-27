Charleston leaders say COVID response efforts drove tourism up in 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Leaders in the Capital City say 2021 was all about adapting to the changing world as the COVID-19 crisis continued.

“The biggest thing about 2021 that was so difficult was the inability to plan. You never knew what was going to come next,” said Matt Sutton, chief of staff for Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

Sutton joined Tim Brady, CEO of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, on Monday’s “580 Live” heard on MetroNews affiliate 580-WCHS to reflect on key moments during the past year.

The city’s response to the pandemic is what drove up tourist interest not just in Charleston, but across West Virginia, Brady said.

“I could look at the back end of my website, which is a tourism-driven CVB website, and see that the interest in this area spiked,” he said. “People would see a positive news story about how we dealt with COVID and then they would look to see ‘what is there to do there?’”

Charleston was a model for other cities dealing with a surge in COVID cases early on, Sutton said.

“People were looking here more because of the success and aggressive approach that we all took to dealing with COVID. The minute we had any resource available to us, we went into action,” he said.

Brady said when you look back on 2021, things in the city really started to shift for the better during the summer months.

“A big part of that was TBT (The Basketball Tournament) that we held in July that was a ‘coming out’ party for the city. It was reemerging from the darkest part of the pandemic and getting a significant amount of people in to the city safely,” Brady said.

People also really needed to get outdoors and enjoy baseball again, Brady said, adding the name change of the Charleston Dirty Birds earlier this year was an exciting time for fans.

“You’re talking about a new league, new front office management, new manager, new players all in about a three week span and they almost won their first round playoff series,” he said.

City leaders said they’re looking forward to more use of venues like the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center next year.

“You’re going to see an explosion of indoor youth sports in 2022,” Brady said. “There’s no such thing as a virtual volleyball tournament. People are going to get out and travel, driving thousands of people to downtown Charleston.”