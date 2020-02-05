Charleston leaders, police department holding press conference Wednesday; Smith to retire as police chief

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and the Charleston Police Department will hold a joint press conference on Wednesday, with sources telling WCHS-AM that Police Chief Opie Smith is retiring from the force.

The city did not give a reason for the press conference in an announcement on Tuesday.

Smith became police chief days before Amy Goodwin became mayor last January. He has been with the department for more than two decades.

Goodwin is also expected to announce Smith’s successor.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. at city hall.