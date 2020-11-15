Charleston leaders discussing options for Christmas parade

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston officials are discussing options for this year’s Christmas parade, including a “reverse parade.”

Last year’s event took place on the evening of Dec. 12 — a Thursday — which Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said was a success.

“Businesses were begging for us to do it again. Although it was a little bit long maybe, it was phenomenal,” she said last week on “580 Live.”

Goodwin noted having a similar event this year is problematic given the coronavirus pandemic and the possibilities of spreading the virus.

Officials are discussing holding a “reverse parade,” in which floats would be placed in downtown Charleston and anyone interested in seeing the floats would drive by the parade participants.

Goodwin did not share any dates for the parade or where it would take place.