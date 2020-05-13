Charleston Land Reuse Agency holding public meeting on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Land Reuse Agency will conduct its first public meeting, albeit online, on Thursday evening with three properties on the agenda.

The agency (CLRA) was established seven months ago with the goal to bring vacant properties in Charleston back into use with public consideration and what citizens might want to see redeveloped or conserved.

The meeting that begins at 7 p.m. via the Zoom video conferencing service will focus specifically on parcels of land at 1514 2nd Avenue, 1502 West Washington Street and 739 Central Avenue.

“We just want to hear from the public and get their input on what they would like to see improved on what they would like to see improved in their community or changed and how they would like to see their community come together,” Charleston city attorney Kevin Baker told 580-WCHS.

The properties at 2nd Avenue and West Washington Street are vacant lots and Baker said the city wants ideas from neighbors in that area. Baker touched on the property at Central Avenue, which used to be the Park Place bar.

“It has been an empty building for a while and something we think would be a great opportunity to get functioning again for the community one way or another,” Baker said of the Central Avenue property.

“We are hoping to get input on what people would like to see on those buildings.”

Baker said the bylaws of the agency require it to have two public meetings per year. The hour-long meeting will be an open-forum discussion with members of the CLRA.

There is no set agenda for the meeting and the public is encouraged to attend, listen, and provide input to the CLRA.

To access the meeting on Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83680270785?pwd=MGkyMGk1LzI2c21oajNhYkpMSS9EQT09 or call 1-301-715-8592. The webinar ID is 836 8027 0785 and the password is 498785.

Story by Jake Flatley